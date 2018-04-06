6 treated for chemical exposure in Low Mountain

Four children and two adults were treated at Chinle Comprehensive Health Center and released Thursday afternoon after being exposed to a toxic chemical at Jeeh Deez’a Academy in Low Mountain, Arizona, Indian Health Service spokeswoman Genevieve Notah confirmed today.

Notah said she could not reveal what the chemical was because of privacy concerns.

Neither the school, the Bureau of Indian Education nor the Chinle Fire Station, which responded to the incident, would release any details today.

The story will be updated as details become available.





