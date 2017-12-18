Alleged Facebook threat poster pleads not guilty

KAYENTA

A Monument Valley High School student who allegedly posted “Who wants to help me shoot up the high school?” on his Facebook page three days before the Aztec shooting pleaded not guilty to a Navajo Nation charge of threatening Monday and was released from jail, where he had been held since his Dec. 12 arrest.

Deven A. Nelwood, 19, of Kayenta, agreed to several conditions stipulated by the prosecution for his release, including surrendering any firearms in the home he shares with his mother, sister and brother-in-law; refraining from threatening anybody; staying away from the school; attending counseling; and completing his coursework online with the help of a special education teacher.

Navajo Nation District Judge Tina Tsinigine ordered a pre-trial conference on a to-be-determined date.

If convicted, Nelwood could face up to 180 days in jail and a $500 fine.

“Threatening” is defined in the Navajo Nation Code as words or conduct with intent to terrorize or cause serious public inconvenience.

“I’m just glad he’s out of jail,” said Deven’s sister, Carla Nelwood, after the arraignment.

In an earlier interview, Carla told the Times Deven has a learning disability that probably prevented him from realizing the seriousness of his action.

She said Deven told her the post was “a joke” and he had no intention of following through.

