Cory Pestka and Erich Rogers become world champs

, December 17, 2017

Cory Pestka (left) and Erich Rogers were crowned world champions on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. They finished second in the average race with a 53.90 aggregate during the 10-day event and accumulated $131,705.


