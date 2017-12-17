Cory Pestka and Erich Rogers become world champs
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Categories: Rodeo
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at
qjodie@navajotimes.com
Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at