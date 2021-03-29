Monday, March 29, 2021
Amber Alert changed to Missing Endangered Advisory

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Mar 29, 2021

WINDOW ROCK

New Mexico State Police have upgraded the Amber Alert status to Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory on two juveniles allegedly abducted Saturday night.

State police on Saturday stated Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, were abducted from a gas station. Authorities are now saying the two teenagers were “picked up” in Santo Domingo Pueblo, New Mexico at 7:08 p.m. and “driven to the Courtyard by Marriott” in north Albuquerque near Interstate 25, where they were last seen.

Zuiriah Castillo

Castillo is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with shoulder length, bleached blonde dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, and black jeans.

Miller is 5 feet tall, weighing 112 pounds with shoulder length, brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, black jeans, and Van shoes.

In the Saturday night Amber Alert statement, state police stated Andres Pinto allegedly abducted Castillo and Miller. On Sunday morning, Navajo police received a tip on a vehicle matching a description given by state police near Yatahey, New Mexico. Police investigated the call and found nothing. The state police’s Monday afternoon statement has stricken Pinto’s name from its press release but did not indicate why.

The Navajo Times called the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, as well as emailed them on Sunday asking for more information. The Santo Domingo Pueblo Governor’s Office was also called on Monday, and a message was left, asking for information. Neither has responded.

Police say Castillo and Miller may be in danger if they are not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory is asked to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 833-560-2065, or ojs_coldcase@bia.gov. Tips can be submitted by texting BIACCU to 847411.

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

