Audit critical of Facilities Maintenance, director says report not accurate

LOS ANGELES

Facilities Maintenance is probably one of the most important departments in the tribal government but it seldom gets any kind of recognition except from program directors who criticize it for not doing repairs properly or taking too long to do them.

But with dozens of buildings, some 50 years or older, keeping them in good working order has been almost an impossible challenge, according to directors of the program in the past.

So when the auditor general’s office decided to take a look at how well the program was doing its job, a lot of government officials were probably wondering what the outcome would be.

That report was made public a couple of weeks ago and to no one’s surprise the auditor general found the department had a lot of problems that needed to be addressed.

The auditors sent surveys to tribal programs asking them how well the department did its job and 21 program directors responded, according to the report.