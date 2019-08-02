Police find ‘baseball size amount of meth’

WINDOW ROCK

An early morning report of a man sleeping at the wheel and blocking the driveway of a home prompted Navajo Police officers to respond on July 31.

When police arrived, they found the man “passed out at the wheel” in Navajo, New Mexico, according to a statement from the Navajo Police.

During a search of the vehicle, police found what the statement describes as a “baseball size amount of meth” along with $1,100 in cash.

Officers also found a handgun and hunting knife.

The driver was arrested, but the statement does not say what he was arrested for. Police also did not release his identification.

“This is only an example of the tireless efforts of our police officers to protect our communities,” said Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco on Friday.

The Window Rock Police District’s Criminal Investigations was called to assist in the investigation.