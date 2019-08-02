Police find ‘baseball size amount of meth’

Posted by | Aug 2, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

An early morning report of a man sleeping at the wheel and blocking the driveway of a home prompted Navajo Police officers to respond on July 31.

When police arrived, they found the man “passed out at the wheel” in Navajo, New Mexico, according to a statement from the Navajo Police.

During a search of the vehicle, police found what the statement describes as a “baseball size amount of meth” along with $1,100 in cash.

Officers also found a handgun and hunting knife.

The driver was arrested, but the statement does not say what he was arrested for. Police also did not release his identification.

“This is only an example of the tireless efforts of our police officers to protect our communities,” said Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco on Friday.

The Window Rock Police District’s Criminal Investigations was called to assist in the investigation.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

58.0 F (14.4 C)
Dewpoint: 52.0 F (11.1 C)
Humidity: 81%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.34

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

California school draws crowd to view mural some call racist

Criticized Native American name to stay on city water tank

1

Report: Minnesota agency overpaid 2 tribes more than $25M

Native American fashion show highlights traditional clothing

1

Judge blocks copper mine project in Arizona national forest

'Basketball or Nothing' covers hoop dreams on Navajo Nation

Report: Minnesota agency overpaid 2 tribes by $25M

Montana tribe receives federal funding to build solar farm

No answers 1 year later in American Indian woman's death

A history of racism is woven into the US presidency

Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

Alaska Native villages get $5M to combat rural violence

Utah county declines appeal in Navajo voting-rights case

ACLU creates new position focusing on indigenous issues

Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history

Sometimes overlooked Chicago River museum gets 250K visitors

More than 460K walleye fingerlings stocked in Michigan bay

Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino