Cases rise to 813; curfew violators cited

WINDOW ROCK

After taking Easter day off from posting the COVID-19 cases the Navajo Epidemiology Center reported on Monday an increase of 115 cases since Saturday, totaling 813 and 28 deaths on Navajo.

The difference between Friday and Saturday was 101.

A total of 4,028 tests have been performed, of which 3,028 have returned negative results.

This weekend was also the 57-hour curfew throughout Navajo. Police Chief Phillip Francisco said the Navajo Police Department issued over 115 criminal nuisance citations for curfew violations during this time.

Throughout the seven police districts, more than 120 officers contributed to the successful implementation of the department’s curfew operation efforts, which consisted of community public service announcements, curfew saturation enforcement, and checkpoints.

“The enforcement was successful in that we saw a decline in the number of people traveling during the weekend,” stated Francisco. “An operation of this capacity takes a lot of planning and coordination and our districts did a great job in enforcement efforts.”

This weekend officers also showed their appreciation to the health professionals at Tsehootsoi Medical Center as they drove to the hospital and displayed their lights and sirens.

The stay-at-home order remains active until further notice, with daily curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Navajo Police Department will continue conducting public service announcement checkpoints to educate and promote public awareness.

“I also want to remind the public that the stay-at-home order and daily curfew orders remain in effect and we ask the public to continue to adhere to those orders,” stated Francisco.