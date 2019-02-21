Select Page

Chapters gear up for monster storm

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Recent snowstorms have made travel difficult across the Navajo Nation, and there's another big one headed our way.

WINDOW ROCK

The big winter storm that’s on its way will affect the entire Navajo Nation, but of course the remote areas suffer the most.

The hardest-hit area is going to be Buffalo Pass where 11 to 17 inches of snow is expected. Ganado is going to get 9 to 13 inches, Window Rock 7 to 11, Shonto 6 to 10 and Chinle 5 to 9.

For this reason, President Jonathan Nez on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in preparation for the upcoming storm.

The biggest worry for Wheatfields Chapter, which includes the Tsaile, Wheatfields and Blackrock area, is firewood. “It’s been really cold here,” said Paula S. Begay, the community service coordinator for Wheatfields.


Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

