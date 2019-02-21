Chapters gear up for monster storm

WINDOW ROCK

The big winter storm that’s on its way will affect the entire Navajo Nation, but of course the remote areas suffer the most.

The hardest-hit area is going to be Buffalo Pass where 11 to 17 inches of snow is expected. Ganado is going to get 9 to 13 inches, Window Rock 7 to 11, Shonto 6 to 10 and Chinle 5 to 9.

For this reason, President Jonathan Nez on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in preparation for the upcoming storm.

The biggest worry for Wheatfields Chapter, which includes the Tsaile, Wheatfields and Blackrock area, is firewood. “It’s been really cold here,” said Paula S. Begay, the community service coordinator for Wheatfields.