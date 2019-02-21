Select Page

Community member: CCSD bungled gas leak response

WINDOW ROCK

The program supervisor of the Navajo Occupational Safety and Health Administration says his agency is working with Shiprock’s Eva B. Stokely Elementary School and Central Consolidated School District personnel on corrective measures after the husband of a faculty member complained the school had bungled its response to a gas leak in early January.

CCSD, for its part, says there was no gas leak. Nevertheless, “The school has been cooperating,” said Walter Hudson of NOSHA. “They have submitted a corrective plan and an emergency action plan. We have been reviewing it, and once we have reviewed it, we will recommend they take training either from us or a state agency so they can implement it.”

CCSD, however, issued a statement saying that school personnel did respond appropriately to the situation, which it said was not a gas leak.

The community member, who asked that his name not be used lest the district retaliate against his wife, said he became angry after his wife told him how the school responded to an event on Jan. 8.


Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

