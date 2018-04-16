Dangerous winds to resume

WINDOW ROCK

The wind will be back, in full force.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Chuska Mountains and the Eastern Agency of the Navajo Nation. The area is expecting gusts up to 60 mph, with sustained 40 mph winds tomorrow.

Last week’s 60 mph gusts caused a power outage that affected more than 10,000 homes and businesses, said Navajo Tribal Utility Authority’s Public Affairs Officer Deenise Becenti.

NTUA wrote on its Facebook page last Friday that Fort Defiance, Navajo, N.M., Window Rock, Ganado, Burnside, Steamboat, Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Kinlichee, Nazlini, Tohatchi, Naschitti and Sheeprings were left without power. While the communities of Ganado and Kinlichee had their power back on before sunset, Window Rock, Fort Defiance, Navajo, Naschitti and Sheepsprings had no power for up to 14 hours.

Becenti added that last week’s outage happened on power lines belonging to Public Service Company of New Mexico. NTUA purchases some power from that entity.

NWS said motorists should drive with caution because of potential limited visibility, as well as dangerous crosswinds and airborne objects.

NWS added Tuesday’s high winds could cause a power outage.

