Fire destroys structure at Chinle’s Our Lady of Fatima parish
CHINLE
Firefighters are battling a wind-whipped blaze on the Our Lady of Fatima parish compound that so far has destroyed a structure being used by the Southwestern Indigenous Women’s Coalition, and long-time volunteer Bob Gilroy’s trailer.
Officers at the scene were unavailable for comment. It was not known if there were any casualties. According to witnesses the fire started about 7:30 p.m. And firefighters reached the scene at about 8 p.m.
