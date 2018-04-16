Fire destroys structure at Chinle’s Our Lady of Fatima parish

CHINLE

Firefighters are battling a wind-whipped blaze on the Our Lady of Fatima parish compound that so far has destroyed a structure being used by the Southwestern Indigenous Women’s Coalition, and long-time volunteer Bob Gilroy’s trailer.

Officers at the scene were unavailable for comment. It was not known if there were any casualties. According to witnesses the fire started about 7:30 p.m. And firefighters reached the scene at about 8 p.m.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.