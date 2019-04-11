Dilkon’s police service will not stop, chief says

INDIAN WELLS AND ST. MICHAELS, Ariz.

Despite a lack of attendance at Sunday’s listening session, which prompted Navajo Nation Police to cancel it after waiting for nearly a hour, Dilkon, Arizona, and surrounding communities need not worry about the Dilkon Police District being moved 75 miles away to Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

Police service will not stop, the Navajo Nation police chief said.

Phillip Francisco, the police chief, said on Sunday in St. Michaels that the current building used by Dilkon district is in disarray and disrepair.

Only administrative staff will be relocating to the casino’s police and fire department, which is located on the north side of the establishment.

The casino’s facilities can accommodate the staff, which is made up of dispatchers, secretaries, administrative assistants and police command.

“We’ll still have officers at the old station, and we’ll be treating it like a substation,” the chief said. “The same officers will be on duty. We’re not gonna take away from the community.”


