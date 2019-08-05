Discovery of marijuana leads to firearms, pipe bomb

WINDOW ROCK

A Navajo Nation Fish & Wildlife biologist came across a field of marijuana in July on the Chuska Mountain west of Sheep Springs, New Mexico.

According to Navajo Police, the biologist said the marijuana was growing on an acre.

Several officers and Navajo Nation game wardens searched a log cabin and found the plants. Officers removed 350 marijuana plants from the cabin.

Police said they also found three firearms, an assortment of fireworks and one pipe bomb.

The Farmington Police bomb squad was called to assist in the disposal of the pipe bomb and the fireworks. The marijuana plants and the firearms were taken by Navajo Police.

Navajo Police say they are seeking two people who considered persons of interest in the case.

The case was referred to the Navajo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations.


