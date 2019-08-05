Police chase ends in standoff in Tse Bonito

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy escorts a man in handcuffs on Sunday in Tse Bonito, New Mexico.

TSE BONITO, N.M.

A wild police chase ended in a two-hour standoff on Sunday evening.

According to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco, a man armed with a gun led police on a chase when he failed to pull over. Francisco did not reveal why police were attempting to stop the suspect.

Witnesses said the man, driving a dark-colored Avalanche, drove around the Navajo Petroleum convenience store in Tse Bonito, to the Bashas supermarket in Window Rock, before racing back to Tse Bonito where he stopped near the car wash.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A Navajo Police Officer looks on as other police officers negotiate with an armed man who was allegedly involved in a police chase on Sunday. The chase ended in Tse Bonito where Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco said the man threatened to shoot a propane tank.

Highway 264 was closed in both directions as police negotiated with the man.

Francisco said the man may have been under the influence of narcotics. He added the man threatened to shoot a propane tank.

Law enforcement from the New Mexico State Police and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene a little after 7 p.m. Heavily armed police officers apprehended the man without incident.

It is not known if anyone was injured during the standoff. Police are investigating the incident.


