Emotion, loss underline Gold Star Mothers ceremony

WINDOW ROCK

Eva Yazzie described her son, Alejandro J. Yazzie, as an outgoing boy while he was growing up in Rock Point, Arizona.

Before he joined the Marines, he participated in football for his high school team and also competed in rodeos participating in the bull-riding event.

“He was a very active person,” said Eva Yazzie emotionally, while gripping a Marine clad teddy bear named Poncho, which was her son’s nickname, “He wanted to join the Marines and he made it. I’m a proud mom. I miss him so much.”

Alejandro was killed in action in Afghanistan when he was only 23 years old. He left behind a son, Alejandro Jr.

Yazzie was one of 18 Gold Star Mothers and family members who were honored at the Navajo Nation Gold Star Mothers’ and Family’s Day event. Throughout the U.S., the last Sunday of September is observed as Gold Star Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye proclaimed that Sept. 24 would be designated as the Navajo Nation Gold Star Mothers’ Day.

The proclamation came after the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders met with officials of the president’s office to discuss a partnership to bring about recognition of the day on the Navajo Nation.

“Our Gold Star moms, they get invited to Albuquerque, to Phoenix … I talked with our board members and asked why we can’t have an event here,” said Michelle West, secretary for the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders.

“We collaborated with OPVP and that’s how we pushed forward and that’s how the proclamation came about,” she said.

So on a cold autumn evening at Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders, along with Begaye, Vice President Jonathan Nez, Council Delegate Ben Bennett and the families of warriors who have passed on came together to honor the soldiers.

“They fought under their flag, they gave their lives for that flag and this country,” said Begaye. “Our commitment as the Navajo Nation is not to forget our warriors, your children.”

Begaye and Nez gave official proclamations to the families as they came up one by one in an emotional event. Mothers and family sniffled and cried as the names of soldiers were called out. Candles were lit.

As an Army veteran who served in the Persian Gulf War, Arizona state Rep. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai, D-District 7, said the idea to designate the Gold Star Mothers’ Day originated from the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders.

In her address, Peshlakai spoke to the mothers and told them they will forever be connected to their children.

“No one is born fighting,” said Peshlakai. “When it comes time to defend something it’s in the defense of love, your family, your holy land, your religion, your culture. It’s in defense of the mother. That’s when children step forward and take that weapon in their hand.”

U.S. Army soldier Lori Piestewa died in Iraq in 2003 when her unit was ambushed they were taken captive. She soon died of the injuries she sustained in the attack.

To honor her, the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders was formed. From then on, the motorcycle group pays homage to returning soldiers. They also assist with funeral escorts as well as organize the annual Navajo-Hopi Honor Run to visit veterans and their families.

It was only days before the Gold Star Mother’s event when the sad news came that Lori Piestewa’s dad, Terry Piestewa, a Vietnam veteran, had passed away.

“This is a collaboration, it’s not a government function,” said Peshlakai. “This is for you to share your loss, your love and comfort each other. We are here to take courage and to comfort one another.”

Eva Yazzie found it difficult to talk about her son. The same for Isabelle Shondee, mother of the late Army Pfc. Harry Shondee of Ganado, who died in 2004 in Baghdad at the age of only 19.

All Shondee could say was she enjoyed and appreciated the memorial.

Other parents of the fallen soldiers said they no longer talk to the press.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Shondee. “It’s been a long time … I’m lost for words.”

