Navajo Prep ends drought against Lady Lynx

FARMINGTON

In a matter of three minutes and 34 seconds, the Navajo Preparatory School soccer team ended a seven-year drought.

Since the program’s birth, the Lady Eagles have fallen short to archrival Rehoboth Christian but that changed on Tuesday when Navajo Prep defeated the Lynx, 2-1, in overtime.

Navajo Prep head coach Stacy Irwin said he challenged his team going into overtime and they exceeded his expectations.

“I told them, ‘If you got 125 percent, give me 130,’ and so they went after it, and in that three minutes they were going 140. They stepped up and she saw the shot and, yes, she took it,” Irwin said. “It took seven years and this is sweet.”

“She” is Navajo Prep freshman Kalieyah Boyd who had the match-winning goal from the top right corner of the 18-yard box.

It was a satisfying win that began with a not so satisfying start.

At about 24:16 into the first half, Rehoboth freshman Shandiin Tahy pulled Navajo Prep goalie Naakii Brown out of her box and slid the ball past her for the first goal of the game.

Rehoboth head coach Kellie Wright said while it looked like her team had things together they were actually short-handed and were not mentally prepared.

“I think it’s a district game so there’s more nerves. You get shaky feet,” she said. “We did better controlling the ball.”

