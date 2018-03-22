First day of spring marks first women’s veterans day

WINDOW ROCK

Diné women who’ve served in the Armed Forces, please stand up.

The Navajo Nation officially set aside March 20 for Navajo women veterans to be recognized and honored during a signing ceremony that took place March 17 at the Wide Ruins Chapter house in Wide Ruins, Arizona. Before the signing, President Russell Begaye made an announcement that the tribe was selected to be a pilot program for the VASH program, which is a HUD rental assistance program that gives vouchers to homeless veterans who are eligible for VA health care services.

Begaye said a total of 20 vouchers were given to the tribe, 19 of which were already utilized. In addition to VASH, he said the Veterans Housing Assistance Plan is in the works. He said through VHAP, 103 homes would be going up for all the veterans who applied. VHAP is a program for veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Marine Corps veteran and Wide Ruins Veterans Organization Commander Cassandra Morgan admitted she was homeless for two weeks, living out of her car.

She suggested because female veterans returning from service were shunned, those veterans might be homeless or have not sought assistance from the VA.

“There aren’t many ladies who’ll speak up,” Morgan said. “They just let it be and say it’ll be all right, But you know what? How many ladies have gotten assistance? How many ladies are gonna have these housings? How many ladies are still homeless? “So, there are programs,” she said.

“You have to find them. That’s what I’m trying to say, get these ladies in there.”

