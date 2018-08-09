Kirk says she was ‘blameless’ in Yavapai debacle
WINDOW ROCK
While remaining mum on an offer the Navajo Nation may or may not have made for Remington Arms LLC, Navajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk issued a statement this week disputing a recent Navajo Times article (“Kirk, Ryce have history of giving bad investment advice,” July 26, 2018).
The July 26 article was about a previous action she was involved in as assistant general counsel for the Fort McDowell Yavapai tribe.
In a statement published in its entirety in this issue (Page A-7), Kirk said she and California attorney Drew Ryce were dropped from a lawsuit the Fort McDowell Yavapai filed in 2010 after losing tens of millions of dollars when a series of investments Kirk and Ryce allegedly helped broker went belly-up.
