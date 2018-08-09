Cody finally appears

‘Outsiders’ bash ‘career politicians’ at forum

SHIPROCK

After missing the first three forums, presidential candidate Kevin Cody took the stage at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center. He questioned why the Navajo Nation was investing off the reservation and not into its own enterprises.

“This is the Navajo people’s money,” Cody said. “We need to bring those dollars back to the Navajo Nation. We need to invest more in our own institutions like (Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority), (Navajo Tribal Utility Authority) and make more companies.” Cody also talked about the lack of follow-through with previous elected officials when it comes to campaign promises.

“I am here and the time is now,” Cody said to the packed auditorium. “Forty years of empty promises. I’ve been able to witness that since the age of eight.”