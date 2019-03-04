Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes up Monday morning

WINDOW ROCK

An earthquake, measuring at magnitude 4.6, struck near the town of Dove Creek, Colorado, on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

The earthquake was reported to have hit 35 miles north of Dove Creek, which is a little over 60 miles north of Aneth, Utah, a little before 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Though community members in and near Dove Creek may have felt noticeable shaking, there were no reports of any damages or injuries.

Folks in Chinle took to social media and said they “felt it.”

A caller to the Navajo Times said she lives behind Fort Defiance Chapter and “the earth shook” at about that time.

A caller from an office in Window Rock felt the shudder.