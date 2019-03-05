Weekend rains damage Five Mile Bridge

WINDOW ROCK

A weekend rainstorm has caused Five Mile Bridge to be temporarily closed, according to a San Juan County press release on Monday afternoon.

The red dot shows where Five Mile Bridge is located, which is 14.5 miles east of Bloomfield, is closed, according to San Juan County officials.

The bridge, which is south of U.S Highway 64 and 14.5 miles east of Bloomfield, New Mexico, will be closed until further notice.

The bridge, according to the statement, is used by local residents and oilfield traffic. Motorists have been warned of the bridge closure.

Anyone seeking areas south of the bridge could use County Road 4990, which can be accessed from U.S. Highway 550, south of Bloomfield.

County officials did not indicate if any major damage was caused to the one-lane bridge.