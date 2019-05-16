Select Page

‘My heart still hurts so much’: Honor ride remembers fallen Navajo Police officers, families

Navajo Nation officer stands next to New Mexico and U.S. flags

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Navajo Nation Police Officer Ty Joe last Thursday holds a banner with the names of the 14 Navajo Nation Police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

WINDOW ROCK

For two days the rain fell and blessed the riders who glided down the highways in honor of fallen police officers.

The ride began last Thursday morning in Thoreau with Houston J. Largo, who succumbed to gunshot wounds on March 12, 2017, while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Casamero Lake, New Mexico.

Police and family honored the 27-year-old son of Maggie Charley as photos of him were displayed, calling those like him “heroes to their people” because of the protection they provide on a daily basis. Charley offered words of thanks.

“I just want to thank everyone for honoring my son,” Charley said, as she struggled with grief. “It’s still hard. My heart still hurts so much. Thank you officers for everything, for what you do, for being away from your families because of the work you do. Thank you.”

The next stop was in Window Rock to honor the family of Hoskie “Hoska” Thompson, 60, who died of exposure on Oct. 21, 1949, while serving civil papers near Sawmill, Arizona. Navajo Nation Police Officer James Hale, Thompson’s grandson, said he is the first known Navajo police officer to have died in the line of duty.

