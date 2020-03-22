Navajo police enforcing shelter in place order

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco said Saturday all of his officers’ vacation requests have been canceled in an effort to enforce President Jonathan Nez’s shelter-in-place order.

“We are trying our best to make sure people don’t move around,” Francisco said. “We would like for people to take this seriously because they have potential for spreading (the COVID-19 virus) if we don’t take steps to limit people from freely moving about. Stay put as much as possible and don’t gather in large groups.”

Francisco said two of his officers were on a 14-day quarantine in their homes and were being monitored.

And if people need police service?

“Dial 911. We have staff available to answer major calls,” he said.

What began with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 only four days ago has now climbed to 26. Eighteen people from the Kayenta Service Unit, four from the Chinle Service Unit, three from the Tuba City Service Unit, and one from the Crownpoint Service Unit have all tested positive for COVID-19. To date, Jonathan Nez’s administration states there are no confirmed deaths on the Navajo Nation. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 13,200 people. To prevent the further spread of the highly contagious virus, a Public Health Emergency order was issued. The order requires all residents residing on the Navajo Nation “to remain home and isolated.” Only law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders are exempt from the PHE order.



