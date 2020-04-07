Nez announces weekend curfew
WINDOW ROCK
In the wake of 30 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday, President Jonathan Nez ordered a 57-hour curfew starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 11 and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Essential personnel like first responders are exempted.
Police are authorized to cite, fine and possibly detain anyone caught violating the curfew.
Nez said in a press release the measure is necessary because people are still violating the reservation-wide stay-at-home order and spreading the disease, as is evident by the statistics.
“We’re in the fight together, but we have to be united if we want to beat the virus sooner than later,” added Vice President Myron Lizer.