Total number of coronavirus cases rises to 384

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached 384 for the Navajo Nation as of Monday – an increase of 30 positive cases since Sunday, according to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center.

And 15 deaths have been confirmed as related to the coronavirus.

The cases include the following counties:

In Arizona, Navajo County has 156 cases; Apache, 37; and Coconino, 102.

In New Mexico, McKinley County has 23 cases; San Juan, 49; Cibola, 8; and Socorro, 2.

In Utah, San Juan County has 7 cases.

President Jonathan Nez continues to urge the general public to use protective masks, including homemade masks, and protective gloves if they are required to work or when going to stores for essential items such as food and medicine.

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty.

Information: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or 928-871-7014.