Nez-Lizer embrace renewable energy

WINDOW ROCK

In front of an exuberant crowd of supporters, President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Tuesday signed a proclamation to move toward renewable energy, joining a national trend.

The “Navajo Sunrise (Háyoolkáál) Proclamation” “creates a new economic vision for the Navajo people through healing the land, fostering clean energy development and providing leadership for the energy market.”

“This is a big move for the Navajo Nation,” said Nez. “This is nothing new to us as indigenous peoples — being stewards of the land and using what Creator has given us in terms of natural resources.”

This comes on the heels of the Navajo Nation Council voting down the potential acquisition by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company of the Navajo Generating Station.

“It’s time for our land to heal and become green again,” said Nez. “Creator has blessed us during the winter season with a lot of snow and rain. Now it’s the season for planting and renewal. What we’re doing today is planting a seed for our future and for our younger generation.”