Select Page

Police chief puts badge on table, walks out

Posted by | Jul 11, 2019 | |

Police chief puts badge on table, walks out

Navajo Times | Arlyssa Becenti
Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton, left, and former LOC vice chair and current Budget and Finance Committee Vice Chair Raymond Smith sit moments after Police Chief Phillip Francisco placed his badge on the table (in front of them) in frustration and walked out of the meeting.

WINDOW ROCK

Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton wanted answers from Director of Public Safety Jesse Delmar and Chief of Police Phillip Francisco during her committee’s meeting Monday.

The ensuing exchange resulted in Francisco laying his badge on the table and walking out.

Francisco, unaware of exactly what he was supposed to present, gave a brief overview of what his department has been up to thus far.

Delmar did not attend the meeting due to a conflict in scheduling, but had Dale West, director of Criminal Investigations, go in his place.

After Francisco was finished Charles-Newton told him and West exactly what she wanted to talk about: an email exchange between herself and Delmar about a recent criminal case and its handling.

“This is to discuss the back-and-forth emails that got out of hand,” said Charles-Newton, who asked Francisco if he would like to go into executive session before furthering the discussion (Francisco declined).

She said Delmar was asked three basic questions.

Since it’s a criminal case details weren’t specifically stated when Charles-Newton asked the questions, which were: Why was the person released? How are we addressing dispatch? And What is the process of basic communication protocol?

After a further heated exchange between the delegates and Francisco, the police chief said, “Here you go,” taking off his badge and placing it on the table. “I’m done … Good luck finding someone who can do a better job.”

Following the meeting, Francisco made it clear he has not resigned from his post. He said he had no intention of quitting, but grew tired of not being given the opportunity to finish answering questions posed to him.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

53.0 F (11.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 52%
Wind: Northeast at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.30

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Maine health grants seek to boost vulnerable communities

FCC approves priority window for tribes to expand broadband

Body of missing girl found in swollen South Dakota creek

New Mexico regulators chart course for coal plant closure

Oklahoma governor, tribes clash over casino gaming revenue

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years for 2 New Mexico killings

Today in Arizona History

Ex-IT worker who hacked former company's website gets prison

3 men killed when car lands on top in Big Horn County creek

Colorado firm fined for death of worker in well explosion

Former tribal president pleads guilty to travel fraud scheme

Feds boosting suicide prevention support for Maine tribes

First US children's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off

Presidential hopefuls to address Native American issues

Fugitive from Iowa arrested on reservation ranch in Montana

Bill to let tribes address domestic violence in limbo

Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap

Benched: Chief Wahoo not All-Star this time in Cleveland

FBI: Shiprock-area man arrested in homicide of woman

Moon landing, women's suffrage exhibits open in Bismarck