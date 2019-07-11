Police chief puts badge on table, walks out

WINDOW ROCK

Law and Order Committee Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton wanted answers from Director of Public Safety Jesse Delmar and Chief of Police Phillip Francisco during her committee’s meeting Monday.

The ensuing exchange resulted in Francisco laying his badge on the table and walking out.

Francisco, unaware of exactly what he was supposed to present, gave a brief overview of what his department has been up to thus far.

Delmar did not attend the meeting due to a conflict in scheduling, but had Dale West, director of Criminal Investigations, go in his place.

After Francisco was finished Charles-Newton told him and West exactly what she wanted to talk about: an email exchange between herself and Delmar about a recent criminal case and its handling.

“This is to discuss the back-and-forth emails that got out of hand,” said Charles-Newton, who asked Francisco if he would like to go into executive session before furthering the discussion (Francisco declined).

She said Delmar was asked three basic questions.

Since it’s a criminal case details weren’t specifically stated when Charles-Newton asked the questions, which were: Why was the person released? How are we addressing dispatch? And What is the process of basic communication protocol?

After a further heated exchange between the delegates and Francisco, the police chief said, “Here you go,” taking off his badge and placing it on the table. “I’m done … Good luck finding someone who can do a better job.”

Following the meeting, Francisco made it clear he has not resigned from his post. He said he had no intention of quitting, but grew tired of not being given the opportunity to finish answering questions posed to him.