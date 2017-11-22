Police seek help in Farmington murder

CHINLE

Farmington Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the apparent murder of a Navajo woman whose body was found in Brook Haven Park on Nov. 5.

Police spokeswoman Georgette Allen said there have been no significant leads since the body of Vanessa Tsosie, 29, of Red Valley, Arizona, was found lying in the park at 901 Glade Lane by a passerby at 7:06 a.m.

Allen said there were signs of foul play and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area the night of Nov. 4 or the morning of Nov. 5 is asked to call San Juan County Crime Stoppers at 505-334-TIPS.

Callers may remain anonymous.

