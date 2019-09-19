Police Seek Help to Find Hit-and-run Suspect

GALLUP

The Gallup Police Department is requesting for the public’s assistance.

According to captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo, a fatal pedestrian-versus-vehicle, hit-and-run accident occurred on Tuesday night at 8:48 p.m. next to the Sun Valley Apartments on the north side of Gallup on Joseph M. Montoya Boulevard.

Bystanders told police they noticed “something on the road” that “looked like a body.” Toadlena-Pablo said the bystanders told police they did not witness the accident.

Another witness called police and told them they saw a silver in color SUV-type vehicle, the Captain added, possibly with New Mexico plates, hit the victim on the roadway, then leaving the scene. The witness followed the SUV with possible front-end damage to U.S. Highway 491, where it left the city limits heading north.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident are encouraged to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-863-9365, or Metro Dispatch at 505-722-2002. Toadlena-Pablo said the public can also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 877-722-6161.