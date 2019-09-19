Obituaries for Sept. 19, 2019

Lillie C. Begay

GALLUP

Funeral services for Lillie C. Begay, 77, were held Sept. 16 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot in Jones Ranch, New Mexico.

Lillie was born April 10, 1942, in Lake Springs, New Mexico, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan). She passed away Sept. 11, 2019, in Gallup.

Lillie was a cook for over 40 years, working at Holiday Inn and El Sombrero. She enjoyed family gatherings, going to song and dances, watching the Dallas Cowboys play, and putting everyone first and before herself.

Lillie is survived by her husband, John E. Begay; daughters, Claresia Begay and Carol Begay; sisters, Elsie Parker and Elouise Benally; brother, Peter Benally; and nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Lillie is preceded in death by her parents, James and Anita Benally; sisters, Elsie Billie and Annie Borunda-Benally; and brother, Thomas Benally.

Pallbearers were Charles Murphy, Chance Peterson, Brandon Watchman, Stephen Vinson, Darrell Benally, and Isaiah Watchman.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.