Police seek public’s help in hunt for rape suspect

GALLUP

The Gallup Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Fort Worth, Texas man suspected of rape.

The department has issued an arrest warrant for Dustin Hopper, 31, on suspicion of two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree (force or coercion) and one count Criminal sexual penetration (force or coercion) with a deadly weapon, Capt. Erin Toadena-Pablo wrote in a statement.