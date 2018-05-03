President’s daughter charged with DWI

The daughter of Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is now facing DWI charges after getting into a crash with a semi-truck late Sunday.

V TV, out of Camp Verde, Az. reported Wednesday that Karis Begaye, 41, who is a special assistant in the president’s office, was charged with extreme DWI, endangerment and criminal damage after colliding with the semi near Kachina Village about 9 p.m.

Officials for the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported, according to the news channel, that Begaye’s vehicle was disabled and she received minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured in the accident.

An investigation at the scene revealed that Karis Begaye was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, according to the television station report.

