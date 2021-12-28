Region Briefs | Eagle chosen Southern Ute vice chairman, Torres wins 2nd term on Tribal Council

SOUTHERN UTE RESERVATION, Colo.

Southern Ute Chairman Melvin J. Baker selected Council member Ramona Eagle to serve as vice chairman of the tribe.

Eagle was elected to Tribal Council in 2019. Since her election, Eagle has served on the Growth Fund Management Committee, Southern Ute Indian Montessori Academy School Board as ex-officio member, Johnson O’Malley Committee, Ignacio Creative District, and worked to re-establish the Committee of Elders.

Previously, she served as vice chairman two times under chairmen Clement J. Frost and Matthew Box.

“With a full Council, we are prepared to work on the Tribal Council priorities which benefit the tribal membership,” Eagle said.

She is the daughter the late Clifford and Annabelle Eagle. She is a sister to Linda Eagle and mother to the late Sadie R. Frost, Theodosha Frost and Rhonda Wilbourn. She has 13 grandchildren.

“This is a historic moment,” Baker said, “to serve with an all-female Council.”

And Vanessa Torres won the Southern Ute Tribe run-off election on Dec. 17, receiving the majority of votes cast.

The Southern Ute Election Board confirmed the election results, which show Torres with 125 votes and W. Bruce Valdez with 115.

This will be the second term on the Tribal Council for Torres.

In previous work, she advocated for tribal water rights on the Ten Tribes Partnership. She also led projects identified as Tribal Council priorities.

“I would like to thank the tribal membership for allowing me to be your voice for this next term,” Torres said. “The experience I have gained in my first year will be a steppingstone towards building a stronger foundation on the many issues the tribe and membership face.”

She is married and has one daughter.

Five new peace officers sworn in

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — Five new peace officers were sworn in Dec. 9 after completing the 21-week Arizona Peace Officer Standards for Training at Northland Pioneer College’s Northeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Navajo County Superior Court Judge Michala Ruechel administered the oath to new Holbrook Police Department Officers Ryan Larson and Joseph Montemayor; Snowflake-Taylor Police Department Officer Ramon Mercer; White Mountain Apache Police Department Officer McTevious Victor; and Globe Police Department Officer Jon Rosser.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified Arizona peace officer can contact the agency they would like to work for to begin the process, which can take four to eight weeks. The next class is scheduled to begin Jan. 24.

USDA $19.3 million investment includes NTUA projects

PHOENIX – Two Navajo Tribal Utility Authority projects are included in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s investment of $19.3 million to build and improve infrastructure in rural Arizona, the USDA announced Dec. 17.

This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NTUA projects are:

• NTUA Wireless LLC will use a $1.8 million Community Connect grant to build a 30-mile fiber-to-the-premises system.

This system will expand access to economic, educational, health care and public safety opportunities for 913 people and 12 community sites in the Teec Nos Pos area.

• NTUA will use a $3.3 million grant to improve a wastewater treatment plant. Upgraded equipment and technology will provide significant support to its users in Apache County.

Other projects include the Painted Desert Demonstration Projects Inc., which will use a $153,000 grant to support the STAR School Water Technical Assistance and Training Program for the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.

The STAR School will host community workshops to assist participants with water and wastewater loan and grant applications, and to provide training for improved management, operation, and maintenance of facilities.

Inter Tribal Council of Arizona Inc. will use a $1 million grant to provide technical assistance, training, and tribal operator certification services to small, rural tribal communities in Arizona. This ITCA will use an additional $82,200 grant to help tribes manage and mitigate solid waste.

Arizona State University is receiving a $160,559 grant to design recycling programs which allow rural regions to offer recycling services with effective outreach programs.

The Arizona communities to be engaged include Bisbee, Tombstone, Pirtleville, Huachuca City, St. David, Pinetop-Lakeside, Heber-Overgaard, White Mountain Lake, Springerville, and Whiteriver.

Mescalero project included in nationwide celebration

ALBUQUERQUE – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Patricia Dominguez on Tuesday presented a certificate of congratulations to the Mescalero Apache Telecom Inc. as part of a nationwide celebration.

The celebration was held to honor entities that are receiving $5.2 billion to upgrade infrastructure projects. The projects include electric and communications upgrades and water and wastewater projects.

At Mescalero, New Mexico, the funds will complete the expansion of the telecommunication system serving the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

Bluewater Lake temporarily closed to boating

PREWITT, N.M. – Bluewater Lake is temporarily closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent winter weather conditions that created unsafe lake surface conditions.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division announced the lake is closed to all watercrafts including canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats.

Park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions for ice fishing.

While boat ramp access is closed, the park remains open for day-use and camping. Hiking trails remain open at the park.

Information: the park’s webpage or 505-876-2391.