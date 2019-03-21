Obituaries for March 21, 2019

Katherine M. Hardy (Oct. 12, 1912 — Feb. 20, 2019)

The family of Katherine M. Hardy extends our sincere appreciation for your expression of sympathy, support, love and comfort given during our time of loss. Thanks to family and friends for your generous contributions, thoughts and prayers.

With Love, The Family





Dieon Lamar Bordy

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Dieon Lamar Bordy, 26, are scheduled Saturday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Michaels Parish Mission in St. Michaels, Arizona. Burial will follow at the St. Michaels community cemetery.

Dieon was born Feb. 11, 1993, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Kinlichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). His nali is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around); chei is Tótsohnii (Big Water). He passed away March 13, 2019, in Gallup. Dieon graduated from Gallup High School in 2011 and continued his education at the University of New Mexico-Gallup Branch, receiving an associate degree in liberal arts.

He was highly active in sports throughout his life and received various awards in football, wrestling, and track and field. Dieon was employed at Big 5 Sporting Goods as a sales associate.

He resided in Gallup with his wife, Myreah, and their son, Leeon. Dieon enjoyed hiking, traveling to new exciting places, practicing at the gun range, working out when he had free time and loved building Legos with his son.

Dieon is survived by his wife, Myreah Murphy; son, Leeon Bordy; mother, Linday Bordy; and father, Johnson Bordy Sr.

Pallbearers will be Nolan Murphy, Donovan Brown, Tyrone Bordy, Jonathan Bordy, Dillon Fulgham and Kyle Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Anderson, Gary Anderson, Leonard Anderson, Anderson Long, Johnson Bordy Sr. and Michael Anderson. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Kelly Long

LEUPP, Ariz. — Funeral services for Ryan Kelly Long, 38, were held March 16 at The Ranch in Leupp, Arizona. Interment followed at the family plot.

Ryan was born July 22, 1980, in Gallup. He lived in Leupp all his life and passed away March 11, 2019. Ryan is survived by his son, Blake Long; sister, Janice Long; brother, Leander Long; parents, Justin Long and Rosita Kelly; maternal grandmother, Lillie Kelly; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Ryan is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Dan and Zonnie Jones; grandfather, Joe Kelly; aunt, Rachael Long; cousin, Christopherson Chico; paternal grandparents, Jessie and Fern Long; paternal aunt, Brenda Russell; uncles, Jerry Long, Curtis Long, Jasper Long and David Long; and cousins.

Greer’s Mortuary of Winslow was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.greersmortuary.com.

Lane Robert Begay

TSE KIS TOH, Ariz. — Graveside and interment services for Lane Robert Begay, 29, of Kayenta, were held March 9, 2019, at the Tse Kis Toh Family Cemetery in Tse Kis Toh, Arizona. Lane was born Oct. 12, 1988, in Phoenix. He passed away Aug. 8, 2018, in Arizona. Lane was in the care of Desert View Funeral Home.