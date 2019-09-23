Sheriff: No active shooter at Tohatchi schools

Sep 23, 2019

WINDOW ROCK

The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is saying there is no active shooter situation at Tohatchi High School.

According to Navajo Nation Police, officers received call saying a high school student was threatening to harm himself on Monday. According to a witness, Navajo Police officers entered the school with their weapons drawn.

Students from the high school were evacuated and escorted to the Tohatchi Middle School. While there, smoke was seen coming from an air duct. The Navajo Fire Department was called. Both high school and middle school students were evacuated and escorted to Tohatchi Elementary.

Navajo Police stated on social media that there are currently no threats, but the schools remained on lockdown.

Police from the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police responded to the call, which was received as an active shooter call.

Parents wanting more information can call 505-721-4700.


