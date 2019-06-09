Tates ordered to let customers pick up cars

Posted by | Jun 8, 2019 | |

Tates ordered to let customers pick up cars

Courtesy of Google Maps Street View
Tates Auto Center in Gallup.

WINDOW ROCK

A bankruptcy court has ordered Tates Auto Group to return vehicles that have been locked inside their four dealerships since the company filed for bankruptcy and closed up shop two months ago.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brenda Moody Whinery made the ruling Thursday. She did not specify when vehicle owners would be able to pick up their vehicles, but the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission issued a statement on the same day asking former Tates Auto customers from the Navajo Nation to call their office “immediately” to schedule a day they could retrieve their vehicles.

“The Debtors shall make arrangements for customers to pick up and remove their cars which are in the Debtors’ lots, service areas and body shops,” Whinery wrote in her order.

Tates Auto Group operated in Winslow, Gallup, Show Low and Holbrook before filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, and eventually laying off its employees and closing its stores in April. The dealership was accused by the Federal Trade Commission last August of cheating and manipulating Native Americans in Arizona and New Mexico.

The FTC alleges Tates Auto falsified Navajo consumers’ down payment information and income, as well as misrepresenting financial terms in vehicle advertisements.

Tates Auto sold Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Lincoln, Nissan, Ram, and Buick vehicles.

To make arrangements to get your vehicle, call the NNHRC at 928-871-7436.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

66.0 F (18.9 C)
Dewpoint: 21.9 F (-5.6 C)
Humidity: 19%
Wind: North at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.34

More weather »




ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Wyoming casino and hotel announces 15-20 layoffs

Family of man killed by BIA officer in Montana sues agency

South Dakota Women's Prison group fights meth addiction

Gov. Ducey rejects hike in money for lawmaker expenses

'The Buffalo Hunt' seeks to show tribe in a new light

Tribal Council calls for Navajo to fill late senator's seat

Report recommends ways to commemorate Chief Illiniwek

Court lifts block on Keystone XL pipeline construction

Warm Springs water crisis continues

DA studying Institute of American Indian Arts assault claims

Arizona governor OKs school voucher fix for Navajo children

Chickasaw Nation governor, son elected to 4-year term

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Officials look to fill New Mexico Sen. John Pinto's seat

Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

Navajo Nation reviews spending after proposing $167M budget

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons task force named

Woman indicted in fatal Menominee reservation crash

Cherokee actor helping tell the story of the West in films