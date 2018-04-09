Third copy of treaty identified, will be at Hweeldi

WINDOW ROCK

The elusive third original copy of the Treaty of 1868, long believed to be missing, is in safe hands in Massachusetts and, if all goes well, will be displayed at the Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner, New Mexico, a week after the other extant copy is unveiled at the Navajo Nation Museum’s 150th anniversary celebration of the treaty’s signing.

Kitty Weaver of Manchester, Massachusetts, told the Times Monday she has been in negotiations with the memorial, a New Mexico state historic site, to hand-deliver the treaty to Hweeldi as part of the site’s commemoration of the treaty signing June 8 and 9 (a week after June 1, the date the treaty was actually signed, to avoid competing with Window Rock’s celebration, she explained).

Aaron Roth, director of the memorial, said he was not at liberty to confirm whether the treaty will come to Bosque Redondo. He did reveal that, “The state will be making an official announcement some time soon.”

Weaver, a great-grandniece of Col. Samuel F. Tappan, who helped negotiate and signed the treaty as a member of the Indian Peace Commission, said the copy was found by her grandfather in an old trunk in the attic of Tappan’s home in Manchester, bound in a faded red ribbon with notes from the previous three days’ negotiations.

“It’s been in my files for ages,” she said in a telephone interview from the 1836 Tappan home she now shares with her husband. “I didn’t realize people thought it was missing.”

Weaver said the treaty is in “fairly decent shape.” Upon the advice of representatives of the U.S. National Archives, who visited her last week to see the manuscript, she turned the documents over to the New England Document Conservation Center for better preservation.

Weaver said she had called Fort Sumner about 10 years ago to find out if they were going to do anything to celebrate the treaty signing anniversary, but when they said they had no plans, she didn’t pursue the matter.

“I don’t remember if I told them then that I had the treaty,” she said.

In 2015 she and her husband visited Fort Sumner, and “suddenly they were very excited, because the 150th anniversary was coming up,” she said. “It’s interesting to me the importance we attach to certain dates.”

Weaver said she hopes the anniversary will bring more attention to her important but not-very-famous relative, whose biography she is working on with a co-author.

“He was a very strong advocate of Indian rights, because he saw them treated so heinously when he was in the military and afterward,” she said. “He wrote to the authorities for years trying to convince them the policies were terrible and needed to be changed.”

There were three copies of the treaty hand-written and signed at Fort Sumner on June 1, 1868. One is housed at the National Archives and will be loaned to the Navajo Nation in May through July; one is Weaver’s; and the third is believed to have been buried with Barboncito, one of the Navajo headmen who signed the document on behalf of the Diné.

A longer version of this story, with more information on the treaty and Tappan, will appear in the print version of the Navajo Times this Thursday.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.