Three killed in fiery crash on SR 98

KAIBETO, Ariz.

Three men from Kaibeto were killed Saturday afternoon in a fiery crash on Arizona State Route 98.

The crash near milepost 319, about 12 miles northwest of here, happened around 4 p.m., according to motorists who waited hours in a line that stretched for miles.

Motorists waited nearly six hours as law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Many drivers turned around and took detours around the crash that caused the vehicles involved to catch fire.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety and the Page Police Department did not provide further details. But the men involved in the accident were identified as Douglas Gishie, Patrick Welch and Kelly Yellowman, according to members of the community.

Gishie was a well-known automobile technician who provided service for the community. Kaibeto resident Tommy Esplain on Saturday night remembered Gishie as a hard-working young man.

“He fixed our common household problems, brought us firewood, and persistently fixed our 1995 (Chevrolet) Corsica,” said Esplain, who often hired Gishie for projects.

