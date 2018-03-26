Spin-offs help Diné reclaim culture

, March 26, 2018

The Navajo Nation Museum hosts “spin-offs” — days for working on weaving, knitting or other wool projects — the third Saturday of every month except May and June.

Last Saturday’s spin-off brought together about 20 youth and elders from around the Nation to learn how to card and spin wool.

The day-long gatherings always feature a potluck lunch and plenty of socializing.

Watch for a story about Saturday’s spinoff in this week’s Navajo Times.


About Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.