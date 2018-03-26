Spin-offs help Diné reclaim culture



The Navajo Nation Museum hosts “spin-offs” — days for working on weaving, knitting or other wool projects — the third Saturday of every month except May and June.

Last Saturday’s spin-off brought together about 20 youth and elders from around the Nation to learn how to card and spin wool.

The day-long gatherings always feature a potluck lunch and plenty of socializing.

