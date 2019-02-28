Select Page

Tool for productivity or payback?

Posted by | Feb 28, 2019 | |

Tool for productivity or payback?

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst
Left to right, Assistant Attorney General Paul Spruhan, acting Human Resources Director Reycita Toddy, and incoming Division of Human Resources Executive Director Perphelia Fowler discuss the bill that made program managers at-will employees Tuesday’s Navajo Nation Council work session.

Delegates hash out pros, cons of ‘at-will’ status

WINDOW ROCK

Those in favor of allowing Navajo Nation division directors to fire program managers at will say it can improve performance, productivity and accountability.

Those not in favor say at-will status can be used as a tool for retaliation or personal whims. This was the debate on the floor of the Council Chamber Tuesday in a work session devoted to considering a bill (0003-19) sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty on whether to rescind a bill passed last fall.

That bill amended the Navajo Preference in Employment Act to make program managers “Exempt From The Just Cause Provisions of the Act.” Delegate Daniel Tso suggested that the at-will status, meaning the managers can be fired without just cause, forewarning or even an explanation, is “a tool that needs to be in place, as President Jonathan Nez spoke at the leadership gathering” to provide an incentive for managers do their jobs well, especially in a large government bureaucracy.

“We’ve got to change the system, the system of protecting a group that should be responsible for essential government services,” he said. “We have to look at delivery of services to the Navajo people — that is what the government is about.”

On the other side was Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, who asked, “How can we treat our people this way?

“I’m having a really hard time understanding how this resolution can be used as a tool – if anything it’s a tool for bullies,” she said. “To the individuals who voted on this resolution in the first place, shame on them. Maybe they’re bullies, too.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Cache of artifacts found in Indiana to be returned to China

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag rejected

Today in Arizona History

Local law officers have authority over Yakamas in some cases

Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections

Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question

New Town woman sentenced for embezzling from tribe

New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis

Lawmakers hear from tribes, Valentine on sports betting

5 Yellowstone bison transferred to Montana tribes

Utah considers naming Gila monster as state reptile

Long-vacant Hardin jail could house inmates by May

2020 Democratic hopefuls embrace new meaning of reparations

2 men sentenced in killing on Spirit Lake Reservation

Yankton casino measure falls short in South Dakota Senate

Exhibit tells story of state's symbol and its appropriation

Tribe: Martha's Vineyard gambling hall construction to begin

Today in Arizona History

No charges against BIA officer in fatal shooting in Montana

Utah cities to help bring electricity to more Navajos

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

37.0 F (2.8 C)
Dewpoint: 28.0 F (-2.2 C)
Humidity: 70%
Wind: East at 6.9 MPH (6 KT)
Pressure: 30.09

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT