Trading post with storied history a ‘total loss’

Posted by | Aug 20, 2019 | |

Trading post with storied history a ‘total loss’

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A fire of unknown origin completely gutted the Naschitti Trading Post early Monday morning.

NAHASHCHI’IDI´, N.M.

The “second home” of the Naschitti community has burned.

The Naschitti Trading Post caught fire early Monday morning, according to owner Craig Calloway of Red Mesa Express, on Tuesday.

Calloway was at the store Tuesday inspecting the loss and said rebuilding the store will depend on the insurance company’s assessment and if the some of the store’s structure could be used. He added he did not know what caused the fire.

While Calloway is waiting for the investigation to be completed and an assessment to be done, store manager Leander Largie, also a Naschitti resident, said he hopes the store will be rebuilt.

“I’m hoping they rebuild as soon as possible,” Largie said on Tuesday. “A lot of people are hoping that too because the store has been here for over a hundred years. It’s been the focal point for the community. We knew our customers and they knew us.”

Largie said the store was there at least since he was born 44 years ago. He added the store also acted as a post office for local residents.

“This was like our second home, down the road from home,” Largie said.

It’s not the first time the store, which was built in 1892 by Tom Bryan, also known as Bíchį́į́h Digiz, has burned, according to lifelong resident Lincoln Nez.

Nez said the trading post burned three times: in the 1920s, the early 1950s and Monday morning.

Nez said the store was originally built about three-quarters of a mile south of the community, where a badger was seen digging for water — the community’s namesake.

After it burned, it was rebuilt where the Naschitti Elementary School is now located. When that store burned, it was rebuilt at its present location.

Another lifelong resident, Myrtle Herbert, said she was sad about the fire. Now resdients have to travel to Sheepsprings or Tohatchi, New Mexico, to buy basic goodies like bread or meat, or the newspaper.

According to Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco, the Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 1:39 a.m. and was assisted by the San Juan County Fire Department, Ojo Amarillo Volunteer Fire Department, and Gallup Fire Department.

Navajo Police declared the trading post a “total loss” at 4:34 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations.

Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

89.0 F (31.7 C)
Dewpoint: 33.1 F (0.6 C)
Humidity: 14%
Wind: from the West at 8.1 gusting to 20.7 MPH (7 gusting to 18 KT)
Pressure: 30.23

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Warren apologizes for heritage claim, woos Native Americans

Former elections regulator joins field for House seat

Wyoming, Montana bankruptcy sale of coal mines OK'd by judge

Correction: Election 2020-Native Americans story

Rueful over heritage claim, Warren woos Native American vote

2 plead guilty in kidnapping, assault on Yankton reservation

Forest Service still planning to fix Trail of Tears damage

Navajo police agency: Officer wounds bat-wielding person

Wisconsin Native Americans granted funds for green projects

Forest Service still planning to fix Trail of Tears damage

Native American voters, once overlooked, seek role for 2020

Ceremony honors Ohio woman turning 110

Country's largest tribal nation seeks congressional delegate

1 dead after car crash during police chase

GOP Senate candidate is expert witness, tiny-home enthusiast

Tribe wants challenges to Dakota pipeline permits resolved

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde purchase paper mill site

GOP Senate candidate files financial disclosures

3 former tribal officials plead guilty in embezzlement case

9th Circuit: Federal court can enforce tribal court rulings