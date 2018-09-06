With fair underway, bill requests $1.1M

Request pending amid sanctions, mounting problems

WINDOW ROCK

As the annual Navajo Nation Fair headed into a busy weekend of events, Council delegates Wednesday were still scheduled to consider a $1.1 million request for supplemental funding submitted by Parks and Recreation Director Martin Begaye. The department is in charge of the fair.

Whether they got to the legislation and the outcome was not determined as of press time.

The bill, dated Aug. 1 and sponsored by Delegate Edmund Yazzie, is framed as a “budget modification,” which signifies an increase.

If approved by the Resources and Development Committee and Budget and Finance Committee this week, it would add $1.1 million to the already approved 2018 Navajo Nation Fair Fund operating budget of $710,000, for a total budget of $1.8 million to cover the fair office and fair operation and expenses.