The guts to do it

Low number of Miss Navajo contestants leads to strenuous sheep-butchering event

WINDOW ROCK

Miss Navajo Nation contestant Summer Jake did not need a partner to help her win first place in the sheep-butchering competition – she did it on her own.

To start off the weeklong Miss Navajo competition on Labor Day, Jake, along with contestants Autumn Montoya and Kayla Martinez, competed in sheep butchering. Jake and Martinez had vied for the Miss Navajo crown last year, but it was only Jake who completed the butchering among the ladies. “I’m a little exhausted,” said Jake, as she sat down after she had finished butchering.

Last year, when there were eight ladies running for Miss Navajo, the butchering wasn’t too strenuous since each of them were teamed up with another. So Jake’s feat is significant because within the allotted time of an hour she managed to complete the sheep butchering alone and with only minutes to spare.