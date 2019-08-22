Obituaries for Aug. 22, 2019

Jon Richard Jensen

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A celebration of life for Jon Richard Jensen will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at the Life Pointe Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Jon was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Oakland, California, the third son of Jack and Patricia Jensen. He passed away Aug. 9, 2019, from complications of liver cancer.

Jon fell in love with Viola Farrington while studying psychology at Bethany Bible School in Santa Cruz, California. They were married in 1976 and had four children during their 43 years of marriage.

Highlights from Jon’s 37-year career as an educator include teaching at a one-room schoolhouse in Eagle Creek, two terms as the Greenlee County School superintendent and assistant principal positions at Chinle High School and Kayenta Elementary School on the Navajo Reservation. Jon was an avid outdoorsman and a world traveler, but above all else, a devoted father and grandfather.

Christopher Wilson

RINCON, N.M. — Funeral services for Christopher Wilson, 41, of Casamero Lake, New Mexico, will be held today, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Word of God Church in Rincon, New Mexico, with Stephen Archibald officiating. Burial will follow in Rincon. Christopher was born Oct. 5, 1978, in Crownpoint, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He passed away Aug. 13, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Christopher attended Crownpoint High School and enjoyed being a ranch hand, playing basketball with his children, making homemade cakes, traveling, camping, joking with family and friends, and was a Chargers football fan.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Shannon Wilson; sons, LaDainian Wilson and Moraes Wilson; daughters, Autumn Wilson and Destinee Wilson; brothers, Gary Delgarito, John Bodie, Lester Wilson, and Russell Wilson; and sisters, Margie Delgarito, Katherine Delgarito, Kathy Wiley, Lilly Joe, Ruby Tom, Verna Wilson Begay, Sadie Rafael, and Corina Wilson; and grandparent, Nan Nez Bah Bodie.

Christopher is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Bodie and Kee Wilson; and sisters, Mary Frank and Sheila Wilson. Pallbearers will be Steven Boyd, Shelbert Castillo, Victor Castillo, Craig Rafael, Kendell Rafael, Orlando Trujillo, Haven Gordo, Bryan Toledo, and Eric Cadman. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Bodie, Lester Wilson, Gary Delgarito Sr., Russell Wilson, LaDainian Wilson, Moraes Wilson, and Didae Sandoval.

A reception will take place at the Rincon-Marquis Community Building, following services.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Benje Cayaditto

TORREON, N.M. — Funeral services for Benje Cayaditto, 43, of Torreon, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Torreon Mission at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Torreon. Benje was born Nov. 4, 1975, in Cuba, New Mexico, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Aug. 11, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Benje is survived by his wife, Miranda Cayaditto; son, Jeremiah Cayaditto; daughter, Shania Cayaditto; parents, Rose and Bobby Cayaditto; brother, Benjoe Cayaditto; sisters, Sharon Cayaditto, Leslie Cayaditto, Tina Cayaditto, and Sheila Cordova; and grandparents, Mary and Bennie Cayaditto. Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Wilbert Wauneka

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Wilbert Wauneka, 68, of Fort Defiance, were held Aug. 17 at the Potter House Church in Fort Defiance, with Pastor Haven officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Wilbert was born July 20, 1952, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Aug. 13, 2019, in Farmington. Wilbert attended Intermountain High School and worked for the Division of Public Safety as a police officer for five years of service and Ganado Unified School District as a bus driver for 21 years of service.

Wilbert is survived by his wife, Priscilla J. Wauneka; daughters, Roberta Wauneka, Tina Wauneka, Trista Skidmore, Lisa Higgins, and Jessica Tso; brother, David Wauneka; sister, Laura Scott; and 14 grandchildren.

Wilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Shalley and Nanabah Wauneka; and siblings, Zonnie Johnson, Yvondra Wauneka, Minnie Claw, Gloria Scott, Alice Holyan, Willie Wauneka, and Marvin Wauneka.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.