Obituaries for Aug. 29, 2019

Neona Rae Delgarito

SMITH LAKE, N.M. — Funeral services for Neona Rae Delgarito, 29, will be held Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Mount Powell Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Smith Lake cemetery in Smith Lake, New Mexico. Neona was born Aug. 29, 1989, in Crownpoint.

She passed away Aug. 23, 2019, in Albuquerque. Neona is survived by her sisters, Monica Joe and Michelle Chee; daughters, Megan Morgan and Madison Morgan; and son, LaShawn Thompson. Neona is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Delgarito; daughter, Hailey Thompson; and brothers, Shawn Delgarito and Kenny Delgarito.

Pallbearers will be Gregory Jones, Thurmond Jones, Damon Thompson, Timmy Morgan, and Mario Mariano.

Savannah Charlie Skenadore

CHINLE — Funeral services for Savannah Charlie Skenadore, 31, of Chinle, were held Aug. 28 at Our Lady Fatima Church in Chinle. Interment followed in Chinle. Savannah was born Sept. 24, 1987, in Chinle, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan).

She passed away Aug. 21, 2019, in Phoenix. Savannah graduated from Chinle High School and served in the U.S. Army. Savannah is survived by her husband, Michael Buffington; sons, Atticus Buffington and Atreyu Buffington; daughter, Makala Buffington; parents, Darlene Francis and Walter Davis Jr.; brothers, Jerald Yazzie, Nathaniel Skenadore and Quinton Skenadore; and grandparent, Zonnie Davis. Pallbearers were Nigel K. Yoe Sr., Philbert Kaibetoney, Kee B. Yoe Jr., Jeremiah Bahe, William Ortiz, and Bo Davis.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael Buffington, Jerald Yazzie, Nathaniel Skenadore, Tavis Davis, Quinton Skenadore, and Garrison Todechine. Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Felix Yazzie

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Felix Yazzie, 67, of Klagetoh, Arizona, were held Aug. 28 at the Southern Baptist Church in Klagetoh, with Zander Tsosie officiating. Interment followed in Klagetoh.

Felix was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He passed away Aug. 21, 2019, in Klagetoh.

Felix graduated from Holbrook High School in 1970 and continued his education at the College of Ganado. He completed his vocational training as a journeyman plumber and worked as a private contractor across several states. He enjoyed training horses and was an avid reader. Felix is survived by his daughter, Samantha Yazzie; brother, Sammy Yazzie; and sisters, Sarah Begay, Ella Shirley and Marlene Yazzie. Felix is preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Rita Yazzie; brothers, Anthony Yazzie and David Yazzie; son, Jonathan Yazzie; daughter, Felicia Yazzie; and granddaughter, Angel Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Melvin Yazzie, Justin Shirley, Daniel Norris, and Preston Milfred. Honorary pallbearers were Sammy Yazzie, Lewis Shirley and Elmer Yazzie. Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.