Obituaries for July 4, 2019

Posted by | Jul 4, 2019 | |

Lillian E. Medicinecrow

GALLUP — Funeral services for Lillian E. Medicinecrow, 70, were held July 2 at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot in Vanderwagen, New Mexico.

portrait

Lillian E. Medicinecrow

Lillian was born Oct. 26, 1948, in Vanderwagen, into the Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); chei is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge). She passed away June 24, 2019, in Tuba City.

Lillian earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education, working as a teacher for the Gallup McKinley County School. She was also a teacher on the reservation for many years.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Dawn Medicinecrow of Choctaw, Mississippi; son, Durrell Medicinecrow of Tuba City; mother, Rose B. Elliott of Vanderwagen; sisters, Lucynthia Elliott and Bertha E. Arviso of Vanderwagen; and brothers, Chavis Elliott and Leonard Elliott of Vanderwagen.

Lillian is preceded in death by her father, John Elliott.

Pallbearers were Brandon Elliott, Bryan Elliott, Burton Elliott, Jaysus Elliott, Dion Elliott and Woodley Addison.

Erwin Haines

COUNSELOR, N.M. — Funeral services for Erwin “Owen” Haines, 27, of Torreon, New Mexico, were held July 2 at the Freedom Revival Center in Counselor, New Mexico, with Tom Guerito officiating. Interment followed in Torreon.

Erwin was born June 16, 1992, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away June 24, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Erwin graduated from Cuba High School in 2011 and loved to travel, stay home with his cats and spend time with his friends.

Erwin is survived by his parents, Gloria Mestes and Kevin Haines; brothers, Kerwin Haines, Aaron Haines and Devin Haines; sisters, Tiffany Trujillo and Kevina Haines; maternal grandmother, Nellie Mestes; and paternal grandparents, Sallie and Wilfred Haines.

Erwin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ben Mestes.

Pallbearers were Gerrick Padilla, Brandon Chiquto, Byron Trujillo, Brandon Woody, Dewan Sam, Kenny Mestes Jr., Jordan Mestes and Kameron Mestes.

Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Haines, Devin Haines, Kerwin Haines, Ervin Haines Sr. and Aaron Haines.

A reception will take place at the Rabbit Ears Mesa on Pipeline Road in Torreon.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

52.0 F (11.1 C)
Dewpoint: 39.0 F (3.9 C)
Humidity: 61%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.19

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Police reports shed light on rape probe at Phoenix facility

Custer House to host 30th anniversary celebration

Workers at facility where patient was raped suspected family

Native Americans rally behind case alleging FBI bias

Utah mill eyes radioactive material from Estonia

Rotted wooden sculpture of Native American to be replaced

Montana man pleads guilty to strangling woman to death

Oregon governor ready to take lead on divisive climate plan

New escape room teaches Connecticut's native history

Keystone XL pipeline opponents pursue new legal challenge

Montana governor, 2020 hopeful open to Keystone XL pipeline

Native American artifacts on display in Woodville museum

Red Rock Canyon crowds prompts land managers to study change

Kansas program helps teachers incorporate cultural history

Nebraska measure could tip the number of states with casinos

Federal officials to review convicted doctor's pension

Artifact hunting appeals to people of all ages

Suicide prevention conference discusses how to help veterans

Budget cuts hobble the National Bison Range in Montana

Navajo veteran missing from New Mexico; boyfriend in custody