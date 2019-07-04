Obituaries for July 4, 2019

Lillian E. Medicinecrow

GALLUP — Funeral services for Lillian E. Medicinecrow, 70, were held July 2 at the Rollie Mortuary Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot in Vanderwagen, New Mexico.

Lillian was born Oct. 26, 1948, in Vanderwagen, into the Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); chei is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge). She passed away June 24, 2019, in Tuba City.

Lillian earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education, working as a teacher for the Gallup McKinley County School. She was also a teacher on the reservation for many years.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Dawn Medicinecrow of Choctaw, Mississippi; son, Durrell Medicinecrow of Tuba City; mother, Rose B. Elliott of Vanderwagen; sisters, Lucynthia Elliott and Bertha E. Arviso of Vanderwagen; and brothers, Chavis Elliott and Leonard Elliott of Vanderwagen.

Lillian is preceded in death by her father, John Elliott.

Pallbearers were Brandon Elliott, Bryan Elliott, Burton Elliott, Jaysus Elliott, Dion Elliott and Woodley Addison.

Erwin Haines

COUNSELOR, N.M. — Funeral services for Erwin “Owen” Haines, 27, of Torreon, New Mexico, were held July 2 at the Freedom Revival Center in Counselor, New Mexico, with Tom Guerito officiating. Interment followed in Torreon.

Erwin was born June 16, 1992, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away June 24, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Erwin graduated from Cuba High School in 2011 and loved to travel, stay home with his cats and spend time with his friends.

Erwin is survived by his parents, Gloria Mestes and Kevin Haines; brothers, Kerwin Haines, Aaron Haines and Devin Haines; sisters, Tiffany Trujillo and Kevina Haines; maternal grandmother, Nellie Mestes; and paternal grandparents, Sallie and Wilfred Haines.

Erwin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ben Mestes.

Pallbearers were Gerrick Padilla, Brandon Chiquto, Byron Trujillo, Brandon Woody, Dewan Sam, Kenny Mestes Jr., Jordan Mestes and Kameron Mestes.

Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Haines, Devin Haines, Kerwin Haines, Ervin Haines Sr. and Aaron Haines.

A reception will take place at the Rabbit Ears Mesa on Pipeline Road in Torreon.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.