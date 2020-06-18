Obituaries for June 18, 2020

Jayme Ginger Morgan

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Jayme Ginger Morgan, 38, of Albuquerque, will be held today, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Defiance cemetery.

Jayme was born Feb. 4, 1982, in Gallup, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Mescalero Apache. Her adoptive clan is Naakai dine’é (Mexican), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge). She passed away June 13, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Jayme attended Window Rock High School and Central New Mexico Community College. She was employed in customer service.

Jayme enjoyed poetry, drawing, painting, fast cars, spending time with her family, and was an avid Raiders fan.

Jayme is survived by her significant other, Marlon J. Smith; sons, Malykai Aiden Yellowhair and Jayden Storm Smith; parents, Evelyn and William Morgan Jr.; biological parents, Eleanor and David Shorty; brothers, Jason Morgan, Jeffery Morgan, Jon-Davis Morgan, Terrell Bia, David Shorty Jr., Darwin Shorty, Darrell Shorty, Dominic Shorty, Darnell Johnson, Dexter Shorty, and Sean Grey; and sisters, Janice Morgan, Jaclyn Young, Jessie Kay Morgan, Jonell Bahe, and Corena J. Grey-Kannegaard.

Jayme is preceded in death by her father, William Morgan Jr.; biological mother, Eleanor Shorty; and grandparents, Richard and Betty Yazzie, Desbah and William Morgan Sr., and Alice and Sam Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Marlon Smith, Jon-Davis Morgan, Jeffery Morgan, Dewayne Tsinnijinnie, Sean Grey, and Jonathan Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Shorty Sr., David Shorty Jr., Darwin Shorty, Darrell Shorty, Dominic Shorty, Darnell Johnson, Dexter Shorty, Gabriel Smith, Joshua Smith, Lucas Smith, and Terrell Bia.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Dedman Sr.

GALLUP — Graveside service for Carl Dedman Sr., 78, of Nazlini, Arizona, was held June 10 at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Carl was born June 8, 1942, in Nazlini, into the Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak Wood People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away June 2, 2020, in Gallup.

Carl attended Intermountain Indian School and graduated from Phoenix Indian School. He was employed for several years in Chicago, before moving back and working for P&M McKinley Mine for 23.5 years.

Carl enjoyed welding, teaching his sons how to weld, hunting, camping, and fishing with family.

Carl is survived by his sons, Carl Dedman Jr. of Phoenix, Kyle Dedman Karlison of Fort Defiance, and Natianel Dedman Karlison of Phoenix; daughters, Karlene M. Shirley of Phoenix, and Karen Haskie of Salt Lake City; brother, Henry Lee Dedman of Fort Defiance; sisters, Annie Dokey of Woodspring, Arizona, and Rena Brown of Nazlini; grandparents, Ason Descheenie and Kinyanna So’; and 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marie Gorman Dedman; parents, Zonnie and Fred Dedman; grandson, Nico Shirley; and several brothers and sisters.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Wilbert Anderson Willie (1939—2020)

BLANDING, Utah — Graveside service for Wilbert Anderson Willie, 80, was held June 15 at the Blanding City Cemetery in Blanding, Utah.

Mr. Willie was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Fort Wingate, New Mexico, to Helen Willie (Chilchiltah, New Mexico) and Ralph Anderson (Mariano Lake, New Mexico). He was of the Tsenabahiłnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan).

Mr. Willie passed away peacefully June 11, 2020, at his home in Fort Defiance, following a long and determined battle with multiple health issues.

Mr. Willie attended elementary school in Church Rock, New Mexico, and Beverly Hills, California. He was one of the first students in the LDS student placement program and lived with Melvin and Betty Mellor of Fayette, Utah, until he graduated high school in Gunnison, Utah.

Mr. Willie served two and a half years as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest Indian Mission, which included the Navajo Reservation, before attending Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

Mr. Willie married his high school sweetheart, Tinna Holiday, in the LDS Temple in Manti, Utah. Soon after marriage he began employment as a community health worker providing public health education and medication to combat tuberculosis amongst the Navajo and White Mesa Ute communities in San Juan County, Utah.

Mr. Willie was also a Navajo culture teacher at Rough Rock Demonstration School, Navajo Police officer, and later worked for Community Action Program in Price, Utah.

From 1972 to 1982, Mr. Willie served as deputy and executive director of the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity. He ran for Navajo chairman in 1982, upon his defeat he supported Peterson Zah’s campaign who later invited Willie to join his administration as senior administrator for community development and personnel management.

Mr. Willie returned to San Juan County to serve as director of Blue Mountain Diné, a grassroots organization for Navajo citizens in the Blanding and Monticello communities. Later in his career, he turned his attention to Indian education serving as human resource director for Rough Rock Community School, Rock Point Community School and St. Michaels Association for Special Education.

Throughout his life, Mr. Willie was an active member and local leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After serving as a missionary, he and his wife assisted in establishing the Indian Seminary Program with Ronald Knighton.

Mr. Willie held various church callings and leadership positions throughout the Gallup, Chinle, and Blanding stakes. Most notably, he was awarded the Spencer W. Kimball Award from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mr. Willie served many years on the board for the Utah Division of Indian Affairs and Utah Navajo Development Council, in addition to several state level appointments by the governors of Utah and Arizona for advisory councils on children and families.

Mr. Willie is survived by his wife, Tinna Holiday Willie; children, Utonah W. Tulley (Marcus Tulley) of St. Michaels, Arizona, Lynette Willie of Window Rock, Patrice W. Henderson (Leonard Henderson Jr.) of Fort Defiance, Spencer W. Willie (Cheryl Willie) of Fort Defiance, and Mellor C. Willie (Robert Read) of Washington DC; brothers, Eugene Livingston of Montezuma Creek, Utah, Ambrose Livingston of Mesa, Arizona, and Raymond Livingston of Sheep Springs, New Mexico; sisters, Wanda Livingston of Phoenix, and Pearl Ami of Albuquerque; and 11 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Mr. Willie is also survived by numerous foster sons and daughters who were raised in his home.

Mr. Willie is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Anderson of Mariano Lake; mother, Helen W. Livingston of Blanding; brothers, Jerry Kee of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lorenzo Livingston of Blanding, Kenneth Livingston of Monument Valley, Utah, and Albert Livingston of Phoenix.

Dennis Manygoats

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Dennis Manygoats, 70, of Littlewater, New Mexico, were held June 11 at the Kirtland Cope Memorial Chapel in Kirtland, New Mexico, with Rev. Michael Sells officiating. Interment followed at the Shiprock community cemetery.

Dennis was born July 15, 1949, in Littlewater, to Chester and Florence Nilchee Manygoats. His maternal clan is Hooghan lání (Many Hogans); paternal clan is Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People); maternal grandfather’s clan is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People); and paternal grandfather’s clan is Naashaashí (The Bear Enemies). He died June 4, 2020.

Dennis was a simple person who made time for his family, relatives, friends, or anyone to visit with him. He may have been silenced by Amyotrophic Lateral Scoliosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), but he continued to write notes to communicate and made an effort to stay mobile. He and his family learned about ALS and its challenges in February 2020 when ALS in its last stage was diagnosed.

Dennis attended Newcomb Elementary and Junior High School, graduating from Intermountain Indian School in 1969. His parents taught him life skills of a rancher and farmer in Toadlena, Chuska Mountain, and Littlewater.

Dennis helped his family raise cattle/sheep, fruits and vegetables. In the mid 70s, he married Amy Claw and made their home in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, and had a son, Earl Manygoats.

Dennis lived and worked in Shiprock and Navajo, New Mexico, for his jobs. He acquired trades to be a machinist and welder. He worked in Farmington and surrounding areas for numerous employers.

Dennis also worked for Navajo Forestry Products Industry, City of Farmington Sanitation, Four Corners Power Plant, and he took medical retirement from Chef Bernie’s where he worked as a cook. He enjoyed ranching and continued after his retirement.

Dennis attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Farmington, and Christian Reform Church in Toadlena, New Mexico.

Dennis enjoyed reading the Navajo Times, local newspapers and daily devotionals. He worked on word search and crossword puzzles, watching movies, and was an avid collector of comic books in his younger years.

Dennis enjoyed cooking a variety of dishes and was most famous for making gigantic fry bread and biscuits. No matter the time of the day, he would greet selected people, “Good morning.”

Dennis is survived by his son, Earl Manygoats; brother, Nelson Manygoats; nephews, Stanley Barber and Ammerson Barber; nieces, Dorothy Redhorse, Elouise Barber, Cecilia Barber, and Colleen Filbert; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.

Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Amy Claw Manygoats; parents, Chester and Florence Manygoats; brothers, Phillip Manygoats and James T. (formerly Manygoats) Filbert; sister, Eva L. Barber; infant sister, Mary Alice Manygoats; and niece, Lana Towels.

Pallbearers were Stanley Barber, Lawrence Redhorse, George Manygoats, Justin Walker, Roland Farley, and Jon Rockwell.

Honorary pallbearers were Earl Manygoats, Nelson Manygoats, Stanley Barber, and Ammerson Barber.

The family would like to thank family members, relatives, friends, and individuals who donated to final expenses for Dennis.

The family would like to thank the following: San Juan Manor, San Juan Regional Medical Center, Northern Navajo Medical Center, and New Mexico ALS Center who cared for Dennis.

Kirtland Cope Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Robert Y. Augustine

HARDROCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Robert Y. Augustine, 53, of Hardrock, Arizona, will be held Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at the family plot in Hardrock, with Jerry Yonnie officiating.

Robert was born July 20, 1966, in Oakland, California, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away June 11, 2020, in Hardrock.

Robert attended Window Rock High School and played Fighting Scouts basketball. He was employed as an ironworker/welder and enjoyed playing basketball, boxing, running, and horseback riding.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert Augustine; brothers, Edward Tso, Jeffrey B. Yazzie, Jefferson Yazzie, and Jerry Augustine; sister, Roxanne Yazzie; and grandparents, Billy and Marie Yazzie of Tuba City, and Dezbah bi ma Tso of Hardrock.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Lou Yazzie; sister, Lori Augustine; and brother, Johnny Augustine.

Pallbearers will be Tre Yazzie, Jeffrey B. Yazzie, Jerry Augustine, Jefferson Yazzie, Edward Tso, and James Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Y. Augustine Sr.

A reception will take place in Hardrock, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Margeret Smith

GALLUP — Graveside service for Margeret Smith, 74, of Houck, Arizona, was held June 15 at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery.

Margeret was born June 23, 1946, in Gallup, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan). She passed away June 8, 2020, in Albuquerque.

Margeret attended Sanders-Valley High School and received service training at Gallup Indian Medical Center, where she was employed for 37 years.

Margeret loved horses, sewing and interacting with others. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s involvement with 4H and rodeo events. She also dedicated her time to Azee Bee Nahagha of Diné Nation, the Catholic Church, Oak Springs Veterans Organization, and the Community Land Use Planning Committee.

Margeret is survived by her husband, Robert Smith Sr.; son, Robbie Hubbell of Pinedale, New Mexico; daughter, Roberta Silversmith of Phoenix; brothers, Felix Spencer of Farmington, Herman Spencer of Pine Springs, Arizona, Richard Spencer of Houck, and Albert Spencer of Phoenix; sisters, Julie Begay of Houck, Rena Castillo and Laureen Spencer of Window Rock; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Margeret is preceded in death by her son, Robert Smith Jr.; parents, John and Mary Spencer of Houck; and grandparents, Yalhazbah and Navajo Chee.

Pallbearers were Justin Silversmith, Travis Silversmith, Jacob Silversmith, Herman Spencer, Richard Spencer, and Deverell Spencer.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Smith Sr. and Robbie Hubbell.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.