Obituaries for March 26, 2020

Eugene Fred “Geno” Tso

FLANDREAU, S.D. — Private family services for Eugene Fred “Geno” Tso, 50, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, will take place at the First Presbyterian Cemetery in Flandreau, South Dakota.

Eugene was born March 28, 1969, in Gallup, to Eugene Tso and Leslie Anne “Tez” (Miles) Tso. He passed away March 18, 2020, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, from complications due to a fall.

Eugene spent his first two years of life in New Mexico, and then lived in Minnesota for eight years, finally making a home in Aberdeen. He graduated from Roncalli High School in 1987 and attended Northern State University.

Eugene was an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and was part of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe of Oklahoma. He was employed at the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 29 years, and most recently as a legal instruments examiner.

Eugene enjoyed all Minnesota sports, especially the Vikings, watching Premier League Soccer, playing darts, going to movies and reading. He was also gifted at trivia and chess. His family called him the “Mayor of Aberdeen” because he always knew someone, no matter where he went.

Eugene was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy and kept a positive attitude throughout every new challenge. He was a friend to all and will be remembered for his wit and good sense of humor.

Eugene is survived by his mother, Leslie Anne “Tez” of Aberdeen; sister, Anne-Marie of Aberdeen; stepbrother, Fred Tso of Blue Canyon, Arizona; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Eugene is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Tso; maternal grandparents, Elaine and Walter Jones, and Leroy Miles; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Mary Tso.

A gathering of friends, family and colleagues will take place at a later date in Aberdeen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Skroch Funeral Chapel in Flandreau.

Franklin Smith Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Franklin Smith Sr., 61, of Rock Springs, New Mexico, were held March 23 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial in Gallup.

Franklin was born Nov. 19, 1958, in Fort Defiance, into the Haltsooí (Meadow People Clan), born for Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). He passed away March 18, 2020, in Rock Springs.

Franklin graduated from Gallup High School in 1976 and was employed with Chevron Coal Mine, retiring from Capstone Mining. He enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling the country, fishing and attending the PBR/NFR Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rieck; son, Franklin J. Smith Jr.; daughters, Francine Smith, Georgine Walsh and Heather Smith; parents, Alice Ann Smith and Harrison Smith Sr.; brother, Harrison Smith Jr.; sisters, Jenevieve Jones, Teresa Livingston, Ella Jones and Ophelia Smith; grandparents, Mary Ann Yazzie and Frank Jack Yazzie Sr.; and seven grandchildren.

Franklin is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Smith.

Pallbearers were Kevin Walsh and Roland Livingston.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.