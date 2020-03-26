Coronavirus total sees 20 new cases

WINDOW ROCK

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is growing on the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have released the new number of infected Navajo people – 69.

On the Arizona side of the Navajo Nation, there are currently 43 cases in Navajo County, eight in Apache County, six in Coconino County and, in New Mexico, four in McKinley County, seven in San Juan County, and one in Cibola County.

A public health emergency “stay-at-home” order is in effect and requires all Navajo Nation residents to stay home and to isolate themselves. The order also states that all “non-essential” businesses must close to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

On Wednesday, Congress and the White House agreed to a $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill with $8 billion allocated to federally-recognized tribes.

When the money will begin trickling down to the Navajo Nation is not known.