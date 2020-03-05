Obituaries for March 5, 2020

Raymond H. Smith

IYANBITO, N.M. — A Celebration of Life for Raymond H. Smith was held Feb. 28 at the Iyanbito Chapter House in Iyanbito, New Mexico. His family and close friends were in attendance for this personal family gathering.

Raymond was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Feb. 23, 2020, in Church Rock, New Mexico.

Raymond was a loving father, uncle and grandfather. He was a hardworking maintenance man, who in his free time enjoyed a nice cruise, listening to Bad Company, playing pool and watching football. He also participated in powwows as a northern traditional dancer.

Raymond is survived by his brothers, Clyde Smith Jr., Benjamin Smith, Phillip Smith, Timothy Smith and Ricky Smith; sister, Margie Smith; daughters, Dana E. Daw and Brooke Y. Smith; son, Nacodie S. Smith; and nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. Smith Sr. and Ada Rose Smith; brother, Alfred Smith; and grandson, Wylde Hank Smith.

Kee Logg

GREASEWOOD, Ariz. — Funeral services for Kee Logg, of Greasewood, Arizona, will be held Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. in Greasewood, with Pastor Roy Begay officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Greasewood.

Kee was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Greasewood, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He passed away Feb. 29, 2020, in Flagstaff.

Kee worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and was a silversmith, pastor and rancher all his life.

Kee is survived by his wife, Louise Logg; sons, Jonathan Logg and Frederick Logg; daughters, Beverly Paddock, Patsy Geneeha and Theresa Logg; sisters, Betty Logg and Barbara Yazzie; and 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Kee is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Logg; father, Mike Logg; son, Patrick Logg; and sisters, Eva Yazzie and Rita Lee.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Bakurza, Kendall Bakurza, Lyndell Geneeha, Roderick Logg, Cody Geneeha, Aaron Paddock, Layton Paddock III and Ryan Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Logg Jr., Collin Logg, Bryan Smith, Garrick Logg, Brandon Bakurza, Levi Billy and Garrison Yazzie.

A reception will take place at the Greasewood Chapter House, following services.

Greer’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Flora Ann Parker

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Flora Ann Parker, 64, of Sawmill, Arizona, were held March 4 at the LDS Church in St. Michaels, Arizona, with Bishop Kevin Smith officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Flora was born May 1, 1955, in Fort Defiance, into the Tl’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Feb. 27, 2020, in Sawmill.

Flora received an associate’s degree in business from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She was employed with Fort Defiance Contract Health Services and APS as an assistant planner.

Flora was active in the song and dance community and enjoyed making quilts, cooking and being a homemaker.

Flora is survived by her sons, Donavan Lewis and Cody Lewis; mother, Annie Parker; brothers, Floyd Parker of Salt Lake City, Wade Parker of Navajo, New Mexico, and Ray Parker of Kenniwick, Washington; and sisters, Lois Sanchez of Gallup, LaVern Bennett of Fort Defiance, Loretta Worthen of Ferron, Utah, and Vernita Reymus of Salt Lake City.

Flora is preceded in death by her father, Willard Parker.

Pallbearers were Donavan Lewis, Cody Lewis, Wade Parker, Floyd Parker, John Sanchez and Brandon Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers were Franklin Lewis, Herman Brown, Darrell Bennett and Ralph Worthen.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lilly C. Sandoval

TINIAN, N.M. — Funeral services for Lilly C. Sandoval, 75, of Torreon, New Mexico, will be held Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at the Tinian Baptist Church in Tinian, New Mexico, with Ben and Pauline Sam officiating. Burial will follow at the Anthill family plot.

Lilly was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Torreon, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). She passed away Feb. 28, 2020, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Lilly attended Albuquerque Indian School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, weaving and traveling.

Lilly is survived by her sons, Melvin Sandoval, Jefferson Sandoval, Nelson Sandoval, Sampson Sandoval, Patrick Sandoval and William Sandoval; daughters, Lorraine Cayaditto, Sherlene Sandoval, Francine Sandoval, Olivia Sandoval and Natasha Augustine; parents, Mary A. Cayaditto and Joe Domingo; sister, Nellie R. Toledo; and 27 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Lilly is preceded in death by her husband, Thompson Sandoval; sister, Mae Ellen Toledo; and brothers, Jimmie C. Sandoval, Bobby Johnson and Archie Castillo.

Pallbearers will be Uriah Secatero, Gilbert Secatero, Arvin Secatero, Eric Bennett, Woody Sandoval and Dominic Sandoval.

Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Sandoval, Jefferson Sandoval, Nelson Sandoval, Sampson Sandoval, Patrick Sandoval and William Sandoval.

A reception will take place at the Tinian Baptist Church, following services.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Wesley Delgai

GANADO, Ariz. — Graveside service for Eugene Wesley Delgai, 67, of Cornfield, Arizona, were held March 3 at the Ganado community cemetery in Ganado, Arizona.

Eugene was born June 30, 1952, in Ganado, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Kinlichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). He passed away Feb. 26, 2020, in Flagstaff.

Eugene graduated from Ganado High School and Haskell Indian Nations University. He was employed as a lead carpenter at Navajo Nation Facilities Maintenance. He retired after 33 years.

Eugene enjoyed carpentry, hunting, fishing, drawing, singing at ceremonies, and listening to country and powwow music on KTNN.

Eugene is survived by his sons, Darren Dale Delgai and Aaron Dion Delgai; daughters, Delilah Jean Delgai and Deedra Danielle Delgai; brothers, Wally Delgai and John Delgai Jr.; sister, Joan Delgai; and eight grandchildren.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, John and Maude Delgai; and sisters, Rosetta Beyale, Matilda Delgai and Ella Delgai.

Pallbearers were family members.

Honorary pallbearer was Shaun Delgai.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.